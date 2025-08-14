Police enforce strong security for Chehlum

Islamabad and Karachi police have implemented extensive security measures ahead of Chehlum processions scheduled for Friday, with thousands of officers deployed to ensure safe and peaceful religious gatherings. The security plans focus on preventing any untoward incidents while maintaining smooth flow for participants and citizens.

In Islamabad, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced that 5,000 police officers, including senior officials and female personnel, are on duty. Sniper commandos have been positioned on rooftops, and the use of private drones has been strictly banned to maintain safety during the event.

Special units of the Counter Terrorism Department, Rangers, and elite police teams are placed at key points along the route. Additionally, the Safe City surveillance system and mobile control rooms are fully operational, while multiple search and sweep operations have been conducted to clear the procession route.

Meanwhile, Karachi police have deployed 11,479 officers to secure 108 processions, 501 majalis, and 642 Imambargahs across the city. The Additional Inspector General has ordered all Station House Officers to remain in their jurisdictions, intensify patrolling, and conduct snap-checking, particularly in sensitive areas.

Security in Karachi includes sealing routes leading to the main procession, high alert status at key installations, and monitoring of all city entry and exit points. The Bomb Disposal Squad has completed sweeps at major venues, while intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination have been strengthened.

Both cities’ police chiefs emphasized that ensuring peace during Chehlum is the highest priority. They urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement, report suspicious activity immediately, and follow security protocols to help maintain order throughout the solemn occasion.