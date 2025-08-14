Pakistan issues fresh tender for massive sugar import

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan Limited (TCP) has issued a new tender for importing 2.5 million tonnes of sugar, with bidders required to submit their applications by August 21 this year. The tender clearly states that bids for quantities below 2.5 million tonnes will not be entertained, ensuring the procurement process meets the set import target.

Earlier this month, TCP opened a tender on August 11 for importing 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar, receiving a total of five bids, though one bidder eventually withdrew from the process. The submitted bids in that tender ranged from $539 to $586 per metric ton, reflecting a competitive pricing range among participants in the international sugar market.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved the import of 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar to address the growing domestic demand and stabilize market prices. This decision aimed to bridge the supply gap caused by local production shortages and ensure adequate availability for consumers across the country.

Moreover, the government decided to channel the sugar imports through TCP to ensure transparency, effective supply management, and timely delivery. In a move to facilitate the process, the federal government granted complete tax exemptions on sugar imports, making the commodity more affordable for the domestic market.

With the new tender’s significant volume, Pakistan is set to see one of its largest sugar import operations in recent years. Authorities believe that these measures will help stabilize prices, ensure steady supply, and safeguard consumer interests in the coming months.