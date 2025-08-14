Nadia Hussain’s heart is with Palestine this Independence day

This Independence Day, model and actor Nadia Hussain expressed sorrow for Palestine. She said her feelings about the occasion were deeply conflicted. While she was grateful for Pakistan’s independence, she felt heartbroken for those still struggling for freedom — especially Palestinians.

In an Instagram post, she shared how millions of innocent people in Palestine are suffering under oppression. Nadia questioned the celebration of freedom when so many remain trapped in conflict and fear. She pointed to global greed, saying the rich thrive while the poor suffer or die unnoticed.

She also criticized power dynamics within Pakistan. Hussain said power-hungry leaders ignore justice and right or wrong. Instead, they chase more control, while ordinary people get caught in what she described as “a web of lies, deceit and might.” She added that although she lives in an independent country, she feels increasingly suffocated by injustice.

Nadia ended her post with a heartfelt prayer. She urged everyone to stand up for truth and speak against oppression. She asked people to remember those without freedom while celebrating their own.

The actor has long spoken out for Palestine. She joined pro-Palestine rallies in 2021 and has pushed for boycotts of Israeli goods. She continues to distinguish between political actions and religious identity, standing firm in her support for the Palestinian people.