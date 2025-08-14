Zardari awards Hilal-e-Jurat, Nishan-e-Imtiaz to nation’s finest

ISLAMABAD: In a solemn ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari awarded national honours to top civil and military figures for their exemplary roles during the recent “Battle of Truth” against India.

Senior government and military officials received prestigious awards for defending Pakistan diplomatically, militarily, and strategically. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was recognised for leading Pakistan’s diplomatic case globally, while Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar was honoured for a strong stance on the Indus Waters Treaty. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his response to India’s unprovoked aggression.

Minister for Information Atta Tarar received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for strategic communication, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was honoured for maintaining internal peace and unity. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal received the same award for his contributions to national strategy, and Rana Sanaullah was recognised for promoting political harmony.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for raising Pakistan’s voice on global platforms. Meanwhile, Field Marshal Asim Munir received the Hilal-e-Jurat for exceptional military leadership in high-pressure conditions. General Sahir Shamshad, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his key strategic role.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu received the Hilal-e-Jurat for achieving air superiority during combat, while Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for defending maritime borders.

Additionally, members of the PM’s special diplomatic mission, including Syed Tariq Fatemi, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Senator Bushra Anjum, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khurram Dastgir Khan, and Ambassador-at-Large Umer Farooq, were all awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for their service in international advocacy.