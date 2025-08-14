Peaceful protest in Norway demands Imran Khan’s release

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a peaceful protest outside the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo. They gathered to demand the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Many PTI workers, officials, and women participated in the demonstration. The protest remained calm but passionate, with participants holding placards and raising slogans.

Norwegian politicians also joined the protest to show support. Their presence added international attention to the event. Protesters thanked them for standing with the Pakistani people. They said global pressure could help ensure justice and democratic rights in Pakistan. This increased hope among participants.

Speakers at the protest called for Imran Khan’s freedom. They said he wants the best for Pakistan and should not be in jail. Meanwhile, they claimed corrupt leaders continue to hold power. They criticized the current government and legal system for political bias. Protesters demanded immediate reforms.

The protest also highlighted rising concerns among the Pakistani diaspora. Participants said they would continue to raise their voice in Europe. They believe peaceful protests are necessary to fight injustice. PTI supporters abroad remain united and hopeful. They pledged more international campaigns.

In conclusion, the Oslo protest sent a strong message. Supporters want fair treatment for Imran Khan and democratic accountability in Pakistan. As more protests happen abroad, international awareness may grow. The demonstrators said they would not stop until justice is served.