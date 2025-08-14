Election scheduled for Senate seat vacated by PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Senate election in Punjab. The seat became vacant after PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was disqualified. The election will take place on September 9. Candidates can submit their nomination papers from August 19 to August 20. The first list of candidates will be published on August 21.

After that, the Election Commission will complete the scrutiny of nomination papers by August 23. Candidates may file appeals against acceptance or rejection of their papers until August 26. The appellate tribunal will decide on these appeals by August 28. On August 29, the commission will release a revised candidate list. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by August 30.

Polling will be held in the Punjab Assembly on September 9. Only members of the Punjab Assembly will vote to elect the new senator. The provincial Election Commissioner Sharif Ullah will act as the Returning Officer. Polling will start at 9 a.m. and continue without interruption until 4 p.m.

Ejaz Chaudhry’s seat became vacant after his disqualification related to a case from May 9. The Election Commission has taken swift steps to fill this important Senate seat. The election is crucial as it impacts the political strength of different parties in Punjab.

This election process ensures transparency and fairness with clear deadlines for nominations, scrutiny, appeals, and voting. The government and political parties are watching closely as the Senate seat will soon be filled.