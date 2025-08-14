Zelensky meets UK PM ahead of crucial Trump-Putin peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday morning. The meeting comes one day before US President Donald Trump holds key peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Zelensky plans to align with allies and strengthen Ukraine’s stance ahead of the summit. The meeting will take place at 10 Downing Street at 9:30am local time.

On Wednesday, Zelensky visited Germany and joined a virtual meeting with European leaders. Trump also joined the video call hosted by Berlin. During the call, Zelensky urged Trump to stay firm against Russian demands. He warned that Putin may be bluffing about wanting peace. The leaders discussed red lines for negotiations and how to maintain pressure on Russia.

After the meeting, Trump issued a sharp warning to Moscow. He said there would be “severe consequences” if Putin refuses a peace deal. Trump did not detail the consequences but hinted at harsh economic sanctions. This tough stance gave Kyiv hope ahead of Friday’s summit. Zelensky welcomed the support but remains cautious.

Trump described the Alaska meeting as the first step toward ending the war. He said it aims to “set the table” for further talks. If successful, Trump plans a second, rapid summit with both Zelensky and Putin. He added that the next meeting could happen “almost immediately,” if all sides agree.

Meanwhile, Britain, France, and Germany shared their peace strategy after the virtual conference. They lead the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group pushing for a ceasefire. Their joint statement backed Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for a just peace. With tensions high, all eyes now turn to Alaska.