Freedom is sacred — We’ll defend It with our last breath: Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, in his Independence Day message, congratulated the entire nation and reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s full confidence in its professional competence and combat readiness. He said the armed forces are fully prepared to face any threat and will never compromise on the country’s freedom and sovereignty.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief paid tribute to the sacrifices of the forefathers and the Muslims of the subcontinent, adding that religious minorities continue to play a vital role in the country’s progress. He noted that Pakistan has paid a heavy price, both in lives and resources, in defeating terrorism.

Field Marshal Asim Munir saluted the martyrs of the freedom struggle and all battles for truth, praising their courage, bravery, determination, and faith. He reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination is the only just and sustainable solution. He also urged the international community to take immediate action to protect the rights of Palestinians.

He recalled that during recent hostilities, the Indian government displayed its typical obstinacy by attacking Pakistan’s civilian population. In response, the armed forces, with the nation’s support, launched “Operation Banyan Marsous,” which he said has become a symbol of the Pakistan Army’s courage and resolve in history.

The Army Chief stressed that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to counter conventional, non-conventional, and hybrid threats. “We desire peace, development, and prosperity in the region,” he added, noting that Pakistan had condemned the Pahalgam incident and called for transparent international investigations.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu have extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

The military leadership said the day symbolizes the triumph of unity, resilience, and a shared vision for a bright future. They paid tribute to the founders of Pakistan, honoring their indomitable spirit, determination, and the unparalleled sacrifices made under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which paved the way for independence.

They emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces, as guardians of the nation, remain steadfast in protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional values, which are integral to the country’s identity.

The statement underscored the unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the people, calling it the cornerstone of collective strength. On Independence Day, the military leadership urged all to renew their commitment to peace, progress, and unity, and to uphold the principles of faith, unity, and sacrifice to build a strong, prosperous, and developed Pakistan.