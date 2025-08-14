Military leaders praise Quaid’s vision on Independence day

The chiefs of Pakistan’s Armed Forces congratulated the nation on its 78th Independence Day. They praised Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s visionary leadership and the sacrifices that led to the country’s creation. Their messages highlighted the determination and spirit of Pakistan’s founding fathers.

Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu shared separate statements. They expressed deep respect for the leaders and people who fought for independence. They called these contributions a source of pride for the nation.

The military leaders also honored the role of visionaries, statesmen, and soldiers who built the country’s foundations. They said the Armed Forces cherish this legacy with reverence and gratitude. They emphasized that the nation’s independence was achieved through unity and unwavering commitment.

Reaffirming their role as guardians of national security, the service chiefs pledged to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They vowed to protect the Constitution and uphold the country’s values. They stressed that this duty remains their top priority.

The messages reflected a strong resolve to keep Pakistan safe and prosperous. The Armed Forces assured citizens that they will continue working with full dedication. They urged unity and national pride as the country marks its 78th year of independence.