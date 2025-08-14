Tribute ceremonies at Quaid and Iqbal mausoleums

Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day was marked by dignified guard changing ceremonies at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore. The events were attended by officials, military personnel, and citizens who came to pay tribute to the nation’s founding leaders.

Across the country, the day began with a 21-gun salute in major cities. Special Fajr prayers were offered for the country’s peace, prosperity, unity, and progress. Streets, buildings, and public places were decorated with green and white flags, reflecting national pride and spirit.

At Mazar-e-Quaid, 91 cadets from the Pakistan Naval Academy, dressed in ceremonial uniforms, took over guard duties. The contingent was divided into two groups — one comprising Pakistan Navy sailors and the other Navy cadets, including four female cadets. The ceremony showcased precision, discipline, and respect for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After the guard change, chief guest Commodore Tasawur Iqbal offered *Fateha* at the mausoleum. He also wrote his impressions in the visitors’ book, praising the founder’s vision and sacrifices. Visitors present at the ceremony joined in prayers and expressed their admiration for the armed forces’ commitment to tradition.

In Lahore, a similar solemn ceremony took place at the mausoleum of national poet Allama Iqbal. A smartly dressed contingent of Punjab Rangers handed over duties to a contingent from the Pakistan Army. The event, witnessed by dignitaries and the public, reflected deep respect for the country’s cultural and ideological heritage.