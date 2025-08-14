Pakistan marks 78th Independence day with nationwide celebrations

Pakistan celebrated its 78th Independence Day today with full national spirit and unity. The day started with a 21-gun salute in major cities. People offered special Fajr prayers for peace, progress, and stability. Streets, buildings, and markets were decorated with green and white flags. Citizens across the country joined celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere everywhere.

At midnight, fireworks and rallies lit up the skies in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Multan. People came out in large numbers to celebrate. Streets were filled with music, waving flags, and joyful chants. Celebrations included parades, light displays, and cultural events. The green crescent flag dominated every corner, showing unity and pride.

A main ceremony took place at Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended. Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also present. Military bands and marching contingents showcased discipline and skill. The Prime Minister unveiled the Yadgar-e-Marka-e-Haq, honoring the recent victory over foreign aggression.

President Zardari congratulated the nation in his speech. He praised the country’s strength and unity in facing external threats. He said Pakistan remains a peace-loving country that stands firm under pressure. He called the recent “Battle for Truth” a symbol of unmatched bravery and national resolve. His message encouraged unity, sacrifice, and determination for a brighter future.

The Armed Forces also sent special greetings to the people. ISPR called the day a mark of national unity and strength. Military leaders saluted the founders and soldiers who built the nation. They reaffirmed their commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty. Celebrations nationwide reflected pride, hope, and a shared vision for progress.