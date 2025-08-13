Our political environment often brings delays and unfulfilled promises, but the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority (PSBA) has quietly turned into one of the province’s largest public relief programmes, with plans now in motion to take the model nationwide.

The PSBA under Director General Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad has been allocated a dedicated Rs10 billion funding in the Punjab Annual Development Programme 2025-26 to set up 100 Sahulat Bazaars in all tehsils of the province. Officials say the programme, which sells essential goods at affordable rates, is now viewed as a model for governance by federal and provincial institutions alike. The authority was created after converting the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company into a statutory body through legislation. Naveed says this shift from a company to an authority provided operational autonomy and formal oversight, allowing the programme to grow. “The authority model gave us the scale to think big,” he told this reporter.

The legislative process, involving the Cabinet Committee, Provincial Cabinet, and Punjab Assembly, passed without opposition. According to officials, the planning was thorough, with fiscal models and data simulations prepared in advance. Federal authorities have praised the smooth transition, calling it one of the most effective institutional reforms in recent years.

One of PSBA’s recent initiatives is “Sahulat On the Go” – mobile, digitally connected bazaars that deliver essential items directly to underserved urban areas. Naveed says the idea came from the challenge of finding land for permanent bazaars in crowded cities. Instead of waiting for expensive plots, the authority opted for mobile units.

The Ministry of Planning has already shown interest in replicating the model in Islamabad and other cities. Naveed describes the approach as “context-smart” – low-cost, practical and easy to expand.

PSBA has also taken steps towards environmental sustainability by converting several bazaars to solar power. The Township Sahulat Bazaar, for example, now runs entirely on solar energy, cutting over Rs1 million per month from its electricity bill.

“With rising utility costs and climate risks, we had to think beyond price relief,” Naveed says. He believes the shift shows how public sector institutions can also take environmental responsibility seriously.

Another innovation is PSBA’s Free Home Delivery service, which operates without government subsidies. The service, available through Android and Apple apps, allows citizens to order essential goods online at fixed rates. The system is fully digitised and has been running profitably for over a year.

“When we launched it, many said it would fail without donor funding. We proved otherwise,” Naveed says. He credits success to efficient vendor selection, accurate logistics, and building public trust in a government service.

Officials in the Ministry of Planning have called the model “impact-driven” and “replicable.” For citizens, the system removes the need to queue at bazaars, offering a rare example of government service that is both fast and user-friendly.

According to Naveed, what makes PSBA’s model replicable is its reliance on data rather than discretion. The systems – whether mobile bazaars, solar conversions, or digital delivery – are built to function anywhere in Pakistan. The authority has briefed both the Ministry of Planning and the Planning Commission on how to scale up these ideas at the federal level.

“This is public architecture. It belongs to the people,” Naveed says.

Senior federal officials have described Naveed as a “national-level resource,” noting that his work proves reforms can succeed within the existing system. Observers say PSBA’s progress contrasts with many donor-funded projects that have failed despite heavy spending.

Parliamentarians, ministers, and civil society representatives have also acknowledged the authority’s achievements, pointing to its ability to deliver relief without relying heavily on subsidies or foreign assistance.

The authority is now working on several new projects, including a real-time price dashboard, artificial intelligence-based supply optimisation, integration with the Benazir Income Support Programme for targeted relief, and smart vendor registration.

“We’re not winding down – we’re scaling up,” Naveed says. He adds that wherever his career takes him, his focus will remain on building systems that serve citizens first.

In a country where headlines about inefficiency and corruption dominate, PSBA’s progress offers a different picture – one of public services run with planning, innovation, and measurable results. Officials say the authority has not just provided affordable goods but also rebuilt a measure of public trust in government-run markets.

The Sahulat Bazaars, now operating in multiple locations, offer items like fruit, vegetables, meat, and flour at regulated prices. With mobile units, solar power, and online ordering, the authority has moved away from traditional market setups to more flexible, tech-enabled systems. For citizens, the changes mean they can access essentials closer to home, avoid long queues, and benefit from stable prices. For the government, it’s a way to offer relief without draining resources through unsustainable subsidies.

If the expansion plans succeed, every tehsil in Punjab will have at least one Sahulat Bazaar within the next year, with mobile units reaching areas where setting up permanent structures is impractical.

As Punjab moves forward with these plans, officials in other provinces and at the federal level are watching closely. The PSBA’s ability to adapt to local conditions, control costs, and keep services running without heavy subsidies has made it a rare example of effective governance in Pakistan’s public sector.

For Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, the aim is clear: “We didn’t just build Sahulat Bazaars. We built a new kind of public trust. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

