Flash flood hits Hunza, KKH blocked again

HUNZA — A powerful flash flood struck the Gulmit Gojal area of Hunza on Wednesday, halting restoration efforts on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and leaving thousands of people, including tourists, stranded once again. Rescue teams confirmed that surging waters from Juchar Nullah swept through the region, damaging roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure.

This is the latest in a series of glacial floods affecting Gilgit-Baltistan since late June. Authorities blame climate change for the frequent lake outbursts and increased glacier melt. On Sunday, a similar GLOF event from the Shishper Glacier destroyed sections of KKH near Hassanabad, worsening the region’s ongoing connectivity crisis.

According to Rescue 1122, fresh waves of flooding suspended all repair work on the highway. GB spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said alternative routes are being used to evacuate stranded people, including via makeshift wooden bridges. He added that the chief minister had ordered emergency rehabilitation work across multiple districts, including Hunza, Gilgit, and Astore.

Local officials reported that mobile and internet services were down after the flood damaged fibre-optic cables and power lines near Sost. Heavy machinery has been deployed, but rising water levels, landslides, and erosion continue to delay progress. A famous restaurant and a tourist centre were among the buildings swept away.

Residents described the flooding as “unprecedented,” with waves hitting 20 times in one day, carrying boulders and debris through valleys. Earlier cloudburst-induced floods also hit the region in July, killing at least 10 and leaving a dozen tourists missing. Authorities fear more disruptions as glacial melt accelerates in the coming weeks.