Ankara, Damascus unite against Israeli strikes in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani jointly warned Israel against further military actions in Syria. Speaking in Ankara, both leaders accused Israel of fueling instability in the war-torn country. They also called for an end to foreign interventions that they say are hindering Syria’s recovery.

Fidan said some actors, especially Israel and Kurdish YPG groups, are “bothered” by recent positive developments in Syria. He claimed Israel’s actions aim to spread chaos for its own national security purposes. He cited Israel’s recent military strikes and unrest in Latakia and Sweida as proof of foreign interference.

Shaibani echoed these concerns, describing Israeli airstrikes as major threats facing Syria today. He warned that Syria is dealing with new dangers similar to those seen during the height of its civil war. These include foreign meddling, sectarian tensions, and regional strife.

Fidan also criticised the Kurdish YPG for refusing to integrate into the Syrian state, despite a prior agreement. Turkey sees the YPG as linked to the PKK, a group that waged a long insurgency against Ankara. He warned that Turkey’s patience is wearing thin as security concerns remain unresolved.

Both diplomats emphasised the need for regional cooperation and a Syrian-led political process. They also highlighted shared interest in pushing back against Western and Israeli influence. As Syria emerges from years of conflict, both countries appear to be coordinating more closely to shape its future.