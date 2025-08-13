Zelensky arrives in Berlin ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Berlin to attend a virtual summit hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The summit will include key and US President Donald Trump, who will join via video link. Zelensky’s visit comes at a crucial time as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine gain momentum.

Before leaving for Berlin, Zelensky warned that fair peace is only possible if pressure is maintained on Russia. He urged allies to stay alert and learn from past experiences to avoid any deception by Moscow. He also emphasized that Ukraine will not accept any settlement that excludes it. “Any deal without Ukraine is a deal against peace,” he said earlier on social media.

The Ukrainian president reiterated his readiness for real decisions that could lead to peace. However, he stressed the importance of dignity and sovereignty in any agreement. “We will not give up our land to the occupier,” Zelensky said. His government insists that peace cannot come at the cost of territorial compromise.

Meanwhile, US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing for a high-stakes summit in Alaska later this week. The goal is to explore options for ending the war. However, Russia has rejected the idea of any land swaps with Ukraine. A Russian foreign ministry official said such proposals go against the country’s constitution.

Earlier, Trump hinted that swapping certain territories might be a way to end the war. But Kremlin officials quickly dismissed the idea. They stated that Russia has never discussed territorial exchanges and never will. This firm stance includes regions like Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, which Russia currently controls.