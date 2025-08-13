123 killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes and hunger worsen crisis

Israeli forces continued intense bombardment across Gaza, killing 123 Palestinians in the last 24 hours, including 55 just this morning. According to Gaza’s health ministry, 437 people were injured during this period. Among the dead were 22 people searching for aid, many of them near relief centers. Thirteen were killed in Rafah alone.

In addition to airstrikes, hunger is claiming more lives. At least eight Palestinians, including three children, died of starvation in the past day. This brings the total hunger-related death toll to 235, including 106 children. Medical staff say the ongoing food shortage has turned into a humanitarian disaster.

Al Jazeera reported that Israel allowed a few aid trucks into Gaza. However, humanitarian workers say this effort is symbolic and fails to address the crisis. They estimate that at least 1,000 trucks must enter daily for three months to meet basic needs. Currently, far fewer are reaching the people.

International pressure on Israel is growing. Many countries have condemned its role in creating famine conditions and blocking aid. But on the ground, nothing has changed. According to journalists, Israel continues its restrictions and military strategies despite global criticism.

The people of Gaza are now facing both bombs and hunger. Relief workers warn that unless the siege is lifted and aid flows freely, the death toll will keep rising. Global outrage may be growing, but for now, Gaza’s suffering continues unchecked.