PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s health worsens, transferred to hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s health worsened while in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Authorities transferred him to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for urgent medical tests. His lawyer, Rana Mudassir, said Chaudhry suffers severe kidney infection and has seven stones in his kidneys. Despite treatment in jail, his condition didn’t improve, and he lost 22 kilograms.

Ejaz Chaudhry was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on July 22, 2025. He, along with other PTI leaders, was convicted in the “Sherpao Pul Jalao” protest case related to violent incidents on May 9, 2023.

On that day, protests erupted nationwide after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside Islamabad High Court. The demonstrations turned violent, with attacks on military, government, and private properties in Lahore, resulting in eight deaths and nearly 290 injuries.

Authorities arrested about 1900 people involved in the unrest, including PTI leaders and workers. The court rulings are part of ongoing legal actions against the party’s leadership linked to the May 9 protests.