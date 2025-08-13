Modi likely to hold key talks with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States next month, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and resolving trade tensions. The visit is expected to align with the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, where Modi’s name is tentatively scheduled for September 26, although official confirmation is still pending from the Indian government.

The UN General Assembly debate is set to take place between September 23 and 29, but officials have noted that the list of speakers frequently changes until the final schedule is released. While Modi’s participation remains uncertain, his visit is being closely monitored due to the potential high-level talks with the US President. This meeting could address crucial economic and diplomatic matters impacting both countries.

A key priority during Modi’s possible visit would be discussions with Trump over ongoing trade and tariff disputes that have recently strained the once-strong US-India partnership. The disagreements escalated when Washington imposed a 25 percent additional tariff on Indian exports, raising total duties to nearly 50 percent. This move was reportedly a response to New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia despite international pressure.

In addition to tariffs, officials believe that the talks could cover broader trade agreements and future economic cooperation between the two countries. US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant recently stated that several trade deals, including those with Switzerland and India, remain pending. He emphasized that India has shown some hesitation in finalizing certain terms with Washington, which has delayed progress.

Despite these challenges, there is optimism in Washington that negotiations can be concluded soon. Besant expressed confidence that the Trump administration aims to finalize key trade agreements by the end of October, positioning the United States strongly in discussions with major trading partners. A successful meeting between Modi and Trump could set the tone for a renewed economic partnership and closer diplomatic cooperation in the coming years.