Field Marshal Asim Munir receives Azerbaijan’s highest military honour

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, was awarded Azerbaijan’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal on Wednesday. Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, presented the award during his visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The medal was conferred on behalf of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this award recognizes Munir’s exceptional role in strengthening military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The Patriotic War Medal, established in 2002, is one of Azerbaijan’s top military honors. It is awarded to national and foreign individuals for their service in boosting military collaboration. Field Marshal Munir received it specifically for his contributions to Azerbaijan-Pakistan defence ties. The ceremony also included a guard of honour for the visiting dignitary. Azerbaijan acknowledged Pakistan’s role in supporting military cooperation and mutual defence interests.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed global and regional security challenges. They also exchanged views on enhancing defence ties. General Valiyev praised Pakistan’s military for its ongoing efforts against terrorism. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to deepening cooperation in the fields of security and defence. The visit comes amid growing military engagement between the two countries.

Field Marshal Munir congratulated Azerbaijan on the recent peace agreement with Armenia. He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to build on its “deep fraternal ties” with Azerbaijan. The army chief also thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan during Operation Marka-i-Haq. He appreciated the Azeri military’s participation in Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

Finally, both leaders expressed a shared vision for promoting peace and stability in the region. They agreed to increase joint efforts in defence cooperation. The visit concluded with renewed commitment to working closely on regional security matters. ISPR emphasized that the visit reflects strong trust and partnership between the two armed forces.