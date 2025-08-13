PIA expands flights to Europe

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will launch direct flights to Barcelona and Milan to expand its European network, following instructions from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to improve overseas connectivity.

The airline is exploring new European destinations to meet rising travel demand after resuming its routes. Minister Asif emphasised prioritising Barcelona and Milan due to large Pakistani communities residing in these cities.

Milan, in particular, has a significant population from Sialkot, the minister’s home constituency, making direct flights especially convenient for passengers who travel frequently between Pakistan and northern Italy.

These new services aim to provide greater comfort and reduced travel time for overseas Pakistanis, while also supporting PIA’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the European aviation market.

In related developments, the United Kingdom recently lifted its ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing PIA to resume flights after a five-year suspension that started in 2020 due to fake pilot license allegations.

Initially, PIA will operate three weekly flights to Manchester using Boeing 777 aircraft, with future plans to restore services to London and Birmingham, further boosting international travel options for Pakistani passengers.