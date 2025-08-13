Monsoon rains to hit Pakistan again

Pakistan is bracing for another wave of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds, starting from August 14, with the activity expected to intensify from August 17 across many parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and moist winds from the Bay of Bengal will strengthen midweek, while a westerly wave will add to the rainfall in northern and central regions.

From August 14 to 17, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience widespread showers, heavy falls, and gusty winds. The wet spell is expected to continue from August 18 to 21 in northern areas, including Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley.

Southern districts of K-P, such as Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan, will also face showers and occasional heavy spells. Punjab cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, are likely to receive heavy rainfall, with scattered showers in southern districts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a GLOF alert, warning that glacial lakes in Upper and Lower Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan may burst, causing flash floods. Landslides and flooding in streams and nullahs are also possible.

Authorities, including the National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organisation, have been put on alert to manage road clearance and emergencies. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel near water channels and stay updated on weather warnings.

Since late June, floods and heavy rains have claimed at least 312 lives, including 142 children, and injured 740 people. Officials continue to warn residents to remain cautious, especially in hilly and low-lying urban areas.