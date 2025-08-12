SC revises fees of cases as new rules notified

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) issued a new fee chart, which was implemented from August 6, 2025. According to details, these fees were notified vide the Supreme Court of Pakistan Rules 2025.

The apex court’s rules were changed after 45 years. The previous set of rules were introduced in 1980.

A notification issued in this regard stated that Rs2,500 will be charged for filing a civil and constitutional appeal.

The fee of civil review is Rs1,250 and fee of security challan is fixed at Rs50,000.

Rs5,000 is fixed for filing of intra-court appeal and Rs500 for submitting Power of Attorney and removing written objections.

Rs100 is fixed for filing of new petition and taking oath.