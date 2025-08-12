PSX gains 75.48 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 75.48 more points, a positive of 0.05 percent, closing at 147,0056.32 points against 146,929.84 points last trading day. A total of 691,658,929 shares were traded during the day as compared to 611,205,197 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.549 billion against Rs 44.004 billion on the last trading day. As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.