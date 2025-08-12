Copper shines as Pakistani minerals dominate China exports

Pakistan’s mineral sector retained its position as the single largest contributor to exports bound for China during the first half of 2025, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Data from China’s customs shows that, despite some price-driven declines, ores and metals continued to account for the lion’s share of shipments in the January-June 2025 period.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), copper and its derivatives remained firmly at the top of Pakistan’s export basket.

The country shipped $482.41 million worth of copper and articles thereof to China in H1 2025, slightly below the $504.53 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

Exporters say the decline reflects lower international copper prices rather than a drop in volume. Refined copper products earned $266.67 million, while unrefined copper and anodes for electrolytic refining rose to $153 million from $132.16 million in H1 2024. Copper waste and scrap contributed a further $36.34 million in 2025.

Among other minerals, iron ores and concentrates-including roasted iron pyrites-stood out, climbing 14% to $39.03 million.

Traders attribute the increase to resilient demand from Chinese steel mills.

In contrast, zinc ores and concentrates slipped to $55.24 million from $63.04 million a year earlier, while chromium ores and concentrates halved to $31.58 million amid weaker stainless-steel production. Nonetheless, minerals remained Pakistan’s top exports to China.

Officials and industry analysts expect minerals to remain a mainstay of Pakistan’s shipments to China.

The second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement has lowered tariffs on many mineral products, while new investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are improving logistics.

“We’re seeing sustained appetite from Chinese buyers for copper and iron ore, and we’re working to expand processing capacity to capture more value,” said Owais Mir, founder and CEO of Dynamic Engineering & Automation (DEA) Group and one of the top Pakistani businessmen operating in China.

With China’s industrial sector transitioning towards electric vehicles and renewable energy-both heavily reliant on copper and other metals-Pakistan’s mineral wealth is expected to continue shining in export statistics for years to come, CEN added.