Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

A senior Hamas delegation is heading to Cairo for important talks with Egyptian officials. The goal is to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza. Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been trying to help Israel and Hamas reach peace. Despite efforts, no breakthrough has happened since a short-term truce earlier this year. The Hamas team, led by chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to arrive in Cairo today or tomorrow. They were invited by Egypt to discuss the latest developments in ceasefire talks and prisoner exchanges.

The Palestinian sources confirmed the Cairo meetings will focus on ending hostilities and releasing prisoners. The discussions include a potential 60-day truce, followed by longer negotiations. They also aim to exchange all Israeli captives, both alive and deceased, in one deal. However, both Israel and Hamas blame each other for blocking progress. The sources say there is little hope for success now because Israel continues to obstruct negotiations. Hamas officials say they have not received any new proposals from Israel through mediators.

Despite the deadlock, Hamas remains open to an agreement if Israel is willing. The group emphasizes the need for a permanent end to the war. They also want Israel to lift its blockade and allow aid to enter Gaza freely. The humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens daily, affecting over two million people. Last week, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans for a big military operation in Gaza City. This move has sparked criticism from many countries and international groups.

The upcoming Cairo talks are critical for ending the Gaza conflict. Both sides say they are ready to negotiate, but disagreements remain. The international community closely watches these efforts, hoping for a peaceful solution. The coming days will reveal whether Israel and Hamas can reach a new agreement to stop the violence.