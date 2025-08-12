Shehbaz warns India: “We will fight to protect our water”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly warned India on Tuesday. He said India cannot take even a drop of Pakistan’s water. Shehbaz made this statement during a ceremony in Islamabad. He emphasized that Pakistan will defend its water rights at all costs. The prime minister warned India that any attempt to snatch water would face serious consequences.

Tensions increased after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in April. India blamed Pakistan for a deadly attack in Kashmir but did not provide evidence. Pakistan called the suspension an act of war. It also said the treaty does not allow one side to stop water sharing unilaterally. Pakistan is now considering legal action against India’s move. The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague ruled that India must allow water flow to Pakistan.

During his speech, Shehbaz warned India not to threaten Pakistan’s water supply. He said, “You cannot snatch even one drop from Pakistan.” He added that if India tries, Pakistan will teach it a lesson. The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s military strength. He mentioned that Pakistan shot down six Indian jets, including four Rafales.

The warning follows comments from other Pakistani leaders. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called the suspension an attack on Pakistan’s civilization. He said Pakistan will not back down if India forces war. Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, also warned against Indian dams. He said Pakistan will destroy any dam India builds on the Indus River. He said Pakistan will protect its water rights at all costs.

Shehbaz also praised Pakistan’s minorities. He said they played a vital role in the country’s founding and development. The prime minister announced a plan to distribute 100,000 laptops to talented students. He urged youth to help build Pakistan’s future. Finally, he wished everyone a happy Independence Day, celebrating Pakistan’s independence and resilience.