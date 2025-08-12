Gill wins fourth ICC player of the month award

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has achieved a big milestone. He has won the ICC Player of the Month award for the fourth time. This makes him the only player in history to win it so many times. Gill’s success shows his talent and dedication to cricket.

In July 2025, Gill played very well during the England tour. He scored 567 runs in three Test matches, with an impressive average of 94.50. His top performances came in the Edgbaston Test, where he scored 269 and 161. These runs helped India win the match by a large margin of 336 runs. His excellent batting earned him the prestigious award, highlighting his outstanding form.

Throughout the tour, Gill scored a total of 754 runs in five Tests against England. He made four centuries, which shows his consistency and skill. The ICC also nominated England’s captain Ben Stokes and South Africa’s Vian Mulder for the same award. However, Gill’s performances stood out and convinced the jury to give him the prize.

Gill expressed his happiness about winning the award. He said it was a wonderful feeling and very special because it came during his first series as captain. He also spoke about his memorable double century in Birmingham. Gill said that experience was a big learning moment for him as a leader. He thanked his teammates and the jury for recognizing his hard work.

Overall, Gill’s achievement highlights his growth and promise as a cricketer. His performances boost India’s hopes in international cricket. Fans and experts look forward to seeing more such outstanding displays from him in the future.