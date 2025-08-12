Pakistani FM Ishaq Dar to visit Bangladesh as relations improve

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Dhaka on August 23. This visit comes as Pakistan and Bangladesh are strengthening their ties. The two nations were once one country but split after a violent civil war. Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, became independent after seceding from Pakistan. Since then, Dhaka’s leaders, especially Sheikh Hasina, kept close ties with India and kept Pakistan at arm’s length. However, recent political changes in Bangladesh have led to a thaw in relations.

Last year, Sheikh Hasina’s government was overthrown after protests. The deposed leader fled to India, her longtime ally. Since then, both countries have taken steps to improve their relationship. Trade has increased, and diplomatic engagement has resumed. Dar was initially scheduled to visit Bangladesh in April but postponed his trip. Now, he has confirmed his visit for August 23, signaling stronger cooperation. He plans to discuss ways to deepen coordination with Bangladesh officials.

According to reports, Dar will meet with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on August 24. The two countries recently agreed to grant visa-free entry to diplomats and officials. This agreement marked a major breakthrough in their relationship. In April, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch visited Dhaka after 15 years of diplomatic silence. Additionally, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Bangladesh’s interim leader in March, both seeking closer ties.

Trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh has also improved. In February, both countries started direct government trade, importing rice and other goods. In November 2024, the first cargo ship sailed directly from Karachi to Chittagong in decades. Military leaders from both nations also stressed the importance of resilient ties. During recent talks, they emphasized maintaining a partnership against external influences. These efforts signal a new chapter in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations after years of distance.

In the past, Bangladesh’s leaders preferred close ties with India. But recent political changes have opened new opportunities. During a meeting in Cairo, Bangladesh’s interim leader expressed a desire to resolve past issues from 1971. Both countries now aim to settle grievances and build a stronger relationship. Dar’s upcoming visit highlights Pakistan’s commitment to re-establishing friendly ties with Bangladesh. This renewed partnership could bring lasting stability and cooperation to the region.