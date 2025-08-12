Europe overtakes US in Ukraine military aid

Europe has overtaken the United States in total military aid provided to Ukraine, according to new data from the Kiel Institute. The shift, noted in May and June 2025, highlights Europe’s growing reliance on its defense industry rather than on existing weapons stockpiles. Between February 2022 and June 2025, European nations, including the UK, pledged €80.5 billion in military support, surpassing the US total of €64.6 billion.

The Kiel Institute reported that Europe now leads not only in overall military aid but also in procurement-based support. A growing share of aid is being channelled through contracts with defense firms, especially in Europe and Ukraine. In May and June alone, Europe pledged €10.5 billion in aid, with Germany contributing €5 billion, followed by Norway, Belgium, the UK, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Notably, 44% of this recent aid will go through defense industry contracts. This marks a shift in how Europe supports Ukraine—moving from depleting arsenals to investing in new production. “It’s a clear sign that defense manufacturing is becoming central to aid efforts,” said Taro Nishikawa from the Ukraine Support Tracker project.

In contrast, the United States has scaled back direct financial support. While Washington approved major arms exports to Ukraine in May, the deals require payment, excluding them from the Kiel Institute’s definition of military aid. US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington has likely ended financial backing, though it still supports European purchases from US defense companies.

The change in US policy follows Donald Trump’s return to the presidency in January 2025. Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The meeting aims to discuss a potential land exchange to end the war, which began with Russia’s invasion over three years ago.