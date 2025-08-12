Sindh announces affordable electricity for Karachi residents

The Sindh government has announced plans to provide cheaper electricity to Karachi’s residents and industries. Provincial Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah stated that under the new regulatory body SEPRA, electricity rates will be much lower than those charged by K-Electric. The Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) will handle electricity transmission, allowing the government to set its own rates independent of NEPRA’s higher tariffs.

Nasir Shah explained that SEPRA has been constitutionally approved by the Sindh Assembly, and recruitment is complete with a notification expected soon. The focus will be on supplying electricity first to economic zones, with plans to expand availability to Karachi residents as transmission control shifts to STDC.

The minister criticized K-Electric for lacking Sindh representation on its board and urged the federal government to appoint more Sindh representatives. Additionally, the government signed an agreement with K-Electric to promote solar power, encouraging it to avoid purchasing expensive fuel-based electricity when solar power is available.

Speaking at a Pakistan Business Forum event, Nasir Shah emphasized that resolving IPP capacity charge issues requires more industrial development. He said supporting industrial growth will help pay dues and boost the economy. Sindh is adopting models from other countries and working on hybrid parks to reduce electricity tariffs.

He added that ongoing reviews of IPP agreements will provide relief to consumers and that government policies are attracting investment to Pakistan.