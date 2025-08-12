Imran Khan declared fully healthy after jail medical checkup

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan recently underwent a thorough medical checkup inside jail. A team of doctors from PIMS hospital conducted the examination at the jail premises. They carefully checked his ears and teeth to assess his overall health condition. The doctors also cleaned his ears and teeth during the checkup. After the examination, the medical team declared Imran Khan fully healthy and fit.

Moreover, the doctors recommended some additional tests to further ensure his wellbeing. In response, Imran Khan requested that Dr. Asim be called for a detailed dental checkup. Jail officials confirmed that his medical report will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court soon. This step follows court orders to keep track of his health regularly. The doctors’ thorough assessment assures that he is receiving proper medical care in jail.

The jail sources highlighted that the medical team carried out all procedures carefully and professionally. The cleaning of ears and teeth was part of their effort to maintain his hygiene. These routine health measures aim to prevent any possible complications. The doctors’ findings confirm that there are no immediate health concerns. They will continue monitoring him through regular checkups and tests.

Furthermore, the submission of the medical report to the court is a standard legal process. It provides transparency and updates on Imran Khan’s health status. This report helps the court make informed decisions regarding his treatment. It also shows that the jail authorities are cooperating with legal requirements. Therefore, the process ensures accountability and proper care for the former prime minister.

Imran Khan’s recent medical examination shows he remains in good health. The additional tests and dental checkup request highlight ongoing attention to his wellbeing. Jail officials and doctors are working to maintain his health under legal supervision. This news reassures his supporters about his current condition. Meanwhile, the court awaits the detailed medical report for further review.