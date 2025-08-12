89 more Palestinians killed in brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza

Israeli forces have killed at least 89 more Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours. The attacks injured 513 people, including 31 civilians seeking humanitarian aid. The Gaza Health Ministry reported these casualties, raising the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to over 61,599. Furthermore, the ministry said they recovered 11 more bodies from recent bombings. This escalation deepens the ongoing conflict and worsens the humanitarian situation.

In addition to the attacks, five Palestinians, including two children, died from hunger caused by the blockade. The hunger deaths now total 227, with 103 children among them. These figures highlight the severe impact of the blockade on the vulnerable population. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US group, introduced a new aid system in May. However, since then, 1,838 aid seekers have died and over 13,400 have been injured.

Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said airstrikes have intensified for the third straight day. Israeli forces use bombs, drones, and powerful explosives that destroy many homes. Basal warned the attacks cause massive damage and threaten many civilians. These strikes add to the region’s destruction and suffering.

Four days ago, Israel approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Since then, attacks have become more frequent and severe. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not give a clear timeline for the operation. However, he promised the military action would happen “very soon.” This plan raises fears of a wider ground conflict and more casualties.

Gaza faces a growing humanitarian crisis amid relentless Israeli attacks. The rising death toll and hunger deaths alarm international observers. The conflict’s impact on civilians continues to worsen as aid delivery faces obstacles. Many fear the situation could escalate further, causing more suffering. The world watches closely, hoping for a peaceful solution.