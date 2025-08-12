Pakistan braces for intense rains from August 14

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread thundershowers across the country next week as monsoon activity intensifies. Moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with a westerly wave, are expected to bring heavy rainfall between August 14 and 21. Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and other major cities will likely experience multiple spells of rain and thunderstorms during this period.

According to the PMD, northern regions including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see rain with scattered heavy falls from August 18 to 21. In these areas, including Peshawar, Swat, and Dir, flash floods are possible in local streams and nullahs. Urban flooding may also occur in cities like Murree, Rawalpindi, and Nowshera, especially in low-lying neighborhoods.

In Punjab, cities like Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Sargodha are expected to face widespread heavy rain from August 18 to 21. Southern Punjab districts such as Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan will also see rain with chances of flash flooding. The PMD warned of potential landslides in hilly regions like Murree and Galliyat during the wet spell.

Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan will also experience wet weather starting August 18. Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana are likely to receive thundershowers with occasional heavy falls. Balochistan’s hilly regions, including Zhob and Khuzdar, could face flash flooding and infrastructure damage from heavy downpours.

The Met Office advised the public and travelers to remain cautious and stay updated on weather alerts. It also urged relevant authorities to remain on high alert and prepare for possible emergencies, especially in flood-prone and hilly areas. Weak structures and temporary setups like electric poles and billboards may be damaged due to strong winds and lightning.