Bilawal vows to push UN ban on BLA, Majeed Brigade

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said efforts will be made to get the UN to ban the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade. He condemned these banned terrorist groups for targeting innocent civilians and said they openly supported India in recent Pakistan-India tensions. Bilawal praised the US decision to designate these groups as terrorist organizations, calling it a major victory for Pakistan’s position.

Speaking after the inauguration of Khan Bahadur Hasan Ali Afandi Park in Hyderabad, Bilawal stressed the importance of water rights. He criticized India for refusing to release Pakistan’s share of water from the Indus River, saying the river is a lifeline for Pakistanis and urging nationwide unity to protect this right under the Indus Water Treaty.

Bilawal also emphasized modern agricultural techniques to address global water scarcity, urging the use of drip irrigation and other water-saving methods. He called for provinces to get their rightful share in federal resources and demanded that the NFC Award meetings be held immediately without punishing provinces for FBR’s tax collection failures.

He dismissed rumors about the 27th constitutional amendment, saying the government has not consulted PPP on the matter. On development, Bilawal highlighted the Sindh People’s Housing project, which aims to provide homes to millions with transparency and support from international bodies and NGOs.

Bilawal mentioned PPP’s achievements in education and health in Sindh, promising more universities to help youth build bright futures. He also said Hyderabad needs a second airport and pledged to discuss this with the Prime Minister. If unsuccessful, PPP may consider building an airport in Hyderabad independently, similar to the development seen in Sialkot.

Bilawal praised the local Hyderabad mayor and team for launching several public welfare projects. He assured that within two years, more initiatives will improve clean drinking water and infrastructure, helping the city grow rapidly after years of political neglect.