Gold drops Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline on Tuesday, mirroring a dip in global markets. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs500, settling at Rs358,300. The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs429 to Rs307,184.

This follows a sharper decline on Monday, when gold lost Rs3,600 per tola in the local market. The ongoing downtrend reflects falling global gold prices, which stood at $3,356 per ounce today—down $5 from the previous rate. This figure includes a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable. The rate of silver per tola held firm at Rs4,013, with no change reported. Despite recent volatility in gold, silver has shown resilience in the local market.

The decline in gold prices comes amid broader market adjustments and global economic factors. Traders and investors are closely watching international trends for further cues on pricing movements.