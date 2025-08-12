PSX closed on august 14 for independence day

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced it will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in observance of the country’s Independence Day. This closure applies to all staff, traders, and certificate holders.

In an official notice released on Tuesday, the PSX informed market participants and the public about the holiday. The exchange wished everyone a Happy Independence Day in its message.

This decision aligns with the national holiday declared across Pakistan to celebrate the country’s freedom and unity. The closure allows employees and investors to join in the national celebrations.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also declared that its offices would be closed on August 14, 2025, to mark Independence Day. This ensures all major financial institutions observe the holiday simultaneously.

The PSX closure means no trading activities will take place on the day, so investors are advised to plan their transactions accordingly. Normal operations are expected to resume on the following business day.

Overall, this move reflects Pakistan’s respect for its national holiday and allows everyone involved in the financial sector to take part in commemorating Independence Day with their families and communities.