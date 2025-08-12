Taylor Swift drops surprise album announcement

Taylor Swift has excited fans worldwide by unveiling the title of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The announcement came exactly at 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12, sparking huge excitement among her followers.

The singer revealed the album title during a podcast episode of New Heights Show, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Sitting next to Travis, Taylor showed the album cover from a mint green briefcase, though the cover was kept blurred in the video clip.

The social media post announcing the album read, “Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com.” This cryptic message left fans eager for more details and ready to preorder.

This new album follows her last release, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April 2024. Taylor later expanded that into a double album titled The Anthology, showing her continued creativity and growth.

The Life of a Showgirl also marks an important milestone for Taylor. In May, she announced regaining ownership of the master recordings for her first six albums, a significant achievement in her music career.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates on the album’s release date and tracks. Taylor Swift continues to maintain her position as one of the music industry’s most influential and beloved artists.