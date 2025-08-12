Deadly heatwave grips Europe, fuels wildfires

A young boy died of heatstroke in Italy as extreme temperatures and fierce wildfires swept across Europe, forcing thousands to evacuate and breaking long-standing heat records in several countries. Many cities in France, Italy, and the Balkans were placed on red alert as the unrelenting heatwave intensified. Authorities warned residents to stay indoors, while firefighters faced dangerous conditions trying to control multiple blazes in tourist hotspots and rural areas.

In Italy, the four-year-old Romanian boy died days after being found unconscious in a car on the island of Sardinia. The health ministry issued red alerts for several major cities, including Bologna and Florence, with even more regions expected to face extreme heat in the coming days. Meanwhile, wildfires burned through Mount Vesuvius, prompting park closures and mobilizing nearly 200 firefighters alongside army support to contain the flames.

Spain also suffered severe damage, with a wildfire scorching part of the UNESCO-listed Roman-era mining site of Las Médulas in the northwest. High winds and temperatures near 40°C made firefighting efforts extremely difficult, forcing the evacuation of about 700 residents. In the southern town of Tarifa, over 2,000 people were evacuated as a previously controlled fire reignited, with more than 100 firefighters battling the flames under dangerous conditions.

In Portugal, crews fought three large wildfires while Morocco sent two aircraft to help after mechanical failures grounded Portuguese planes. Across the Balkans, Albania reported nearly 40 fires in just 24 hours, with police arresting more than 20 people suspected of deliberately starting blazes. Montenegro and Croatia also battled fast-moving fires, forcing evacuations and keeping hundreds of firefighters on the ground through the night.

Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale province saw over 2,000 people evacuated as multiple fires destroyed homes and vehicles. Nearly 800 emergency personnel, including firefighters, pilots, and ground crews, were deployed alongside aircraft and helicopters to bring the situation under control. The country is experiencing its hottest July in more than five decades, adding fuel to the already dangerous fire conditions.

France recorded all-time high temperatures in several southern cities, with Bordeaux reaching 41.6°C. National weather services warned the heatwave, the second of the summer, could last until late August. Authorities placed multiple departments on red alert, urging the public to limit outdoor activities and prepare for prolonged, extreme heat across the region.