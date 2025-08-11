ATC acquits Qureshi in May 9 cases; convicts Dr Yasmin and others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC), which acquitted PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, awarded 10 years imprisonment each to PTI lawmakers, including former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, in two different cases registered against them pertaining to May 9 riots.

The ATC judge also awarded five years imprisonment each to Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.

Earlier, the ATC court had reserved decisions after hearing in detail the arguments from both sides at Kot Lakhpat jail in two cases, Shadman Police Station attack and burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House at Kot Lakhpat jail.