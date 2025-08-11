We can defeat India and reclaim our rivers: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly warned India against any aggression on Pakistan’s rivers or territory. Speaking at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Urs in Bhit Shah, he said Pakistanis can not only win a war but also reclaim six rivers if provoked. He stressed that the nation would neither retreat nor bow to pressure.

Bilawal accused India of launching a historical attack on Pakistan’s water through threats to scrap the Indus Waters Treaty. He said this is not just a political issue, but an attack on Sindh’s thousands of years old culture and heritage. He emphasized that India cannot unilaterally cancel the treaty and that its actions are illegal and dangerous.

The PPP chairman also recalled how Pakistan united politically and militarily during recent tensions with India. He praised the armed forces and the youth for defending the country on the ground and online. According to him, India faced a humiliating defeat in that conflict.

Bilawal said India’s threats to stop water or build dams are attacks on the entire nation. He warned that every province of Pakistan stands ready to resist such moves. He urged people to raise their voices against Modi’s “cruel intentions” and defend Pakistan’s rights globally.

Ending his speech, Bilawal said Pakistan will never surrender to threats. He claimed diplomatic efforts had already exposed India’s real face worldwide. He urged unity and struggle to protect Pakistan’s rivers, culture, and future generations.