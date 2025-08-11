Aamir Khan’s family denies Faisal’s mental health claims

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his family have responded to serious accusations made by his younger brother, Faisal Khan. Faisal claimed that Aamir labeled him “schizophrenic” and confined him at home for a year with security guards outside his room. He also alleged that the family admitted him to a hospital’s psychiatric ward and subjected him to medical tests without consent.

In a joint statement signed by Aamir Khan, his close family members, and even his two ex-wives, the family rejected all allegations made by Faisal. The statement emphasized that any decisions about Faisal’s health were made collectively. They consulted multiple medical experts to ensure Faisal’s emotional and psychological well-being.

The family urged the media to respect their privacy and avoid sensationalizing the matter. They asked that the issue be handled with sensitivity to protect the dignity of all involved. They highlighted the importance of respecting private family matters and not stirring public controversy.

Aamir and his family reminded everyone that they act with love and concern for Faisal’s health. The statement reflected their hope that the media would allow the family space to address these sensitive issues privately.

This comes after Faisal Khan, who acted alongside Aamir in the 2000 film Mela, publicly made these allegations. The matter has since become a topic of intense media discussion, with the family now seeking calm and understanding.