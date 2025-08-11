Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China reach $203M

Pakistan exported cotton yarn worth $203.29 million to China in the first half of 2025. This figure shows a 19% drop compared to the same period in 2024. However, the trade ties between Pakistan and China remain strong and active. The numbers come from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), reflecting continued business despite challenges.

Exports of uncombed single cotton yarn totaled $112 million, down from $144.85 million last year. Pakistan shipped 46.48 million kilograms at an average price of $2.40 per kilogram. The country holds the position as the second-largest exporter in this category after Vietnam. This shows Pakistan’s strong presence in China’s cotton yarn market.

Sajjad Mazahir, Marketing Director at Keywin Trading Ltd., explained the industry’s shift from surplus production to brand-focused products. He noted that despite high energy and transport costs, Pakistani yarn remains popular in China’s denim sector. The competitive price and quality make it a preferred choice among Chinese buyers.

Mazahir also said the decline signals growth in finished goods exports under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA). He believes this change will open more opportunities for Pakistan’s textile industry in the future. The focus is shifting from raw materials to value-added products.

Overall, Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China continue to perform well despite a recent dip. The CPFTA plays a key role in boosting trade and helping Pakistan access China’s large market. With quality products and competitive pricing, the sector looks set for future growth.