Section 144 imposed in thirteen KP districts for Chehlum security

Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have imposed Section 144 across thirteen districts from August 9 to 15 in preparation for Chehlum. The move aims to ensure peace and security during the religious observance marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). District administrations confirmed that the restrictions are part of broader precautionary measures.

Under the order, several activities are strictly banned. These include pillion riding, displaying weapons, aerial firing, and delivering provocative speeches. Officials have warned that violators will face strict action under Section 144. Law enforcement will remain on high alert during this period to maintain public order.

The affected districts include Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, and Nowshera, among others. These areas have seen similar measures in the past during sensitive religious events. The goal is to prevent any disturbance or escalation during processions and gatherings.

Local authorities are working closely with law enforcement and community leaders to ensure peaceful observance. Police presence will be increased, and surveillance will be heightened. Additionally, security checks and traffic diversions may be implemented as needed.

Chehlum marks a significant day in the Islamic calendar, especially for the Shia community. As crowds gather to mourn, authorities emphasize that public safety is the top priority. The government urges citizens to cooperate with security protocols and report any suspicious activity.