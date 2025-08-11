ADB approves $8.32 million to boost Punjab irrigation system

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $8.32 million in financing to help Punjab improve its irrigation infrastructure and increase water availability for farming. This funding will prepare key projects for smoother implementation and quicker fund disbursement.

The money will support five priority projects identified by Punjab’s government in 2019, focusing on upgrading irrigation systems. These projects aim to improve water use efficiency and raise agricultural productivity, which is crucial for reducing rural poverty and boosting the province’s economy.

Punjab relies heavily on the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) to water 15 million hectares of land, with 60% located in the province. However, the system is aging, and outdated infrastructure and poor water management have caused unreliable water delivery, affecting farmers badly.

Some farmland lies outside the IBIS and depends on unpredictable rainfall or groundwater, creating more challenges. The ADB funding will help modernize and rehabilitate key canals like the Upper Jhelum Canal and the Dera Ghazi Khan Canal, improving water delivery and irrigation efficiency.

Earlier studies showed gaps in planning, such as ignoring climate change effects and lacking integrated water use approaches. The new projects will address these issues, helping Punjab manage water more sustainably while increasing crop yields.

With this support, Punjab aims to strengthen its irrigation network and build resilience in its agriculture sector, ensuring long-term growth and better water management in the future.