President, PM reaffirm pledge to protect minority rights

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have renewed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the rights, welfare, and equal inclusion of minority communities across all areas of national life. Marking National Minorities Day on August 11, both leaders praised the significant contributions of minorities to the country’s progress. They stressed the importance of interfaith harmony, equality, and mutual respect, principles that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan. Their messages highlighted the need to strengthen unity and promote tolerance among all citizens.

President Zardari, in his statement, reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to work for the empowerment and advancement of minority communities. He pledged to continue promoting interfaith harmony, brotherhood, and national unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan. He said National Minorities Day reflected Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a society where every citizen enjoys equality, harmony, and mutual respect. He emphasised that diversity should be seen as a source of strength, not division.

The president further pointed out that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, creed, or colour. It also safeguards the political, economic, religious, social, and cultural interests of minorities. He stressed that Pakistan stands firmly against discrimination, extremism, and religious intolerance. According to him, the nation must remain determined to create a society free from prejudice, ensuring all citizens feel safe and valued.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said the government was committed to fully including minorities in government institutions, Parliament, and the broader national mainstream. He stated that the country, guided by religious and constitutional values, must uphold equal opportunities for all citizens. The prime minister acknowledged the vital role minorities play in the country’s development and called their welfare one of the government’s top priorities.

He also referred to Quaid-e-Azam’s historic August 11, 1947, address as an “ideological guarantee” for the secure future of minorities in Pakistan. The prime minister stressed that the rights and welfare of Sikhs, Christians, Hindus, Parsis, and all other minority groups remain a fundamental duty of the state. He pledged that the government would always strive to protect religious freedom and equality in line with Islamic teachings and Pakistan’s founding principles.

Both leaders’ statements reflect a united stance on protecting minorities and fostering a culture of respect and acceptance. Observers note that these commitments, if implemented effectively, could strengthen social cohesion and promote lasting peace within the country. The occasion served as a reminder that Pakistan’s diversity is one of its greatest assets and must be preserved for future generations.