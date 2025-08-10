Twelve GB power officials punished over major corruption

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government has issued a notification awarding punishments to twelve officials after confirming corruption and irregularities in major electricity projects, following a detailed investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

According to Dawn News, the Inspection Commission completed its inquiry and disciplinary process before forwarding the file to the GB Chief Minister for final approval. After his decision last week, the official notification was released.

The punished officials include the Chief Engineer, several Executive Engineers, Engineers, and Sub-Engineers. However, three engineers serving as Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) will face a fresh inquiry to review the allegations against them.

The notification stated that over 20 other officers were cleared of charges. Most convicted officials faced demotions by two grades and stoppage of increments for three to five years, while some lost increments for up to six years.

Those punished include Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Aqeel, Zaib Alam, Zahid Hussain, Habibullah, Sher Dil, Ikhlaq Hussain, Nair Hussain, and Muhammad Saleem. Meanwhile, Ali Rahbar, Raheemullah, and Abdul Majeed, all serving as SDOs, will undergo reinvestigation.

The guilty officials were from civil and electrical engineering backgrounds, serving in grades 17 to 19. The Additional Chief Secretary, Mushtaq Ahmed, personally heard the cases of the penalized officers before the final verdict was issued.