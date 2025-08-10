Pakistan and Turkiye strengthen ties, urge Gaza aid

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, where both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and global developments. They agreed to further strengthen cooperation and maintain close coordination on pressing issues affecting both nations and the wider region.

During the discussion, both leaders voiced serious concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Dar strongly condemned Israel’s plan for a full military takeover, calling it a violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, demanding urgent global attention.

He stressed the need for immediate and unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, urging the international community to take action to end what he described as Israeli impunity. Both sides reiterated their commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and working together to push for peace.

Earlier, Dar urged for speeding up the execution of already agreed-upon projects under the Pakistan–Turkiye partnership. He underlined the importance of timely action and strong coordination between relevant ministries to achieve tangible progress in all priority areas.

In a high-level meeting of the Committee on Enhancing Pakistan–Turkiye Bilateral Engagement, Dar reviewed updates on cooperation in sectors including economy, trade, education, health, defence, energy, infrastructure, and regional connectivity. The committee pledged to continue efforts for swift project implementation.

Both Pakistan and Turkiye reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening strategic ties, enhancing economic collaboration, and working closely to address regional conflicts, humanitarian challenges, and development needs for the mutual benefit of their people.