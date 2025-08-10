UN holds urgent meeting over Gaza city occupation plan

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss Israel’s approved plan to capture and occupy Gaza City, the largest urban area in the territory. The decision, backed by Israel’s Security Cabinet, has drawn sharp criticism worldwide, with the UN chief calling it a “dangerous escalation” in the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza. The meeting, requested by several European nations, will begin at 10am in New York, with most members—except the United States—supporting the call for urgent talks.

Moreover, the Security Council will hear reports from UN experts detailing the possible humanitarian and political consequences of seizing Gaza City. Several countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and Australia, have condemned the plan, warning it would worsen the humanitarian crisis, increase civilian suffering, and risk mass displacement. These nations also stressed that such actions could endanger the lives of captives held in Gaza and further destabilize the region’s fragile security situation.

Meanwhile, political tensions are rising within Israel’s own government. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to collapse the governing coalition and push for new elections due to disagreements over the war’s direction. Speaking during a tense security cabinet meeting, he accused the prime minister of lacking the will to lead the army to victory. His warning comes at a time when the coalition holds just 60 seats in the 120-member parliament, making it vulnerable to a vote to dissolve the government.

Furthermore, Smotrich’s rare public criticism reflects growing divisions within Israel’s leadership over military strategy in Gaza. The political uncertainty could influence the government’s ability to maintain a unified stance as it faces mounting domestic and international pressure. Recent defections from the coalition, including the United Torah Judaism party and far-right legislator Avi Maoz, have already weakened the ruling bloc, heightening the risk of early elections amid a critical stage of the war.

At the same time, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Heavy bombardment persisted over the weekend, and local health officials reported that starvation-related deaths since the war began have now reached 212, including 98 children. Aid agencies warn that continued military operations could push more civilians toward famine, especially with restricted access to food, medicine, and essential supplies. In the central Gaza Strip, desperate residents were seen rushing to collect air-dropped aid parcels from military planes.

Adding to the tension, around 60,000 Israelis joined a massive protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demanding an end to the war and the safe return of captives. Organised by families of those held in Gaza, the rally reflected growing public frustration with the government’s handling of the conflict. As protests swell and the death toll climbs, calls for an immediate ceasefire are growing louder both inside Israel and across the international community.