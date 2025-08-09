PM Shehbaz accepts MBS invite to key Riyadh forum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend a key investment forum. The 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum will take place in Riyadh from October 27 to 30 this year. The invitation was delivered by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday. PM Shehbaz thanked the Crown Prince and sent warm wishes to King Salman and the Saudi people.

The meeting included top Pakistani officials, such as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Advisers Tariq Fatemi and Dr. Tauqir Shah also attended. The two sides discussed regional developments and efforts to improve bilateral relations. The Prime Minister praised the strong friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also expressed hope for further cooperation in various fields.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif {@CMShehbaz} attended a luncheon hosted in his honour by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in Makkah.#PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/kocs4pUQGn — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 6, 2025

This visit follows a recent meeting between PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah. That meeting focused on enhancing ties in trade, security, and politics. Both leaders shared views on regional peace and economic growth. They agreed to expand collaboration in key areas for mutual benefit.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the latest meeting reaffirmed strategic and fraternal relations between the two countries. Leaders from both sides stressed the importance of their long-standing partnership. They emphasized the need to continue working closely to address shared challenges. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pledged to support each other on global and regional platforms.

The FII Forum is a major global event that gathers world leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of global investment. Pakistan’s participation reflects its desire to attract foreign investment and strengthen international ties. The forum will offer a valuable chance for Pakistan to present new opportunities and deepen ties with Gulf nations.