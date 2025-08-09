Islamabad flights halted ahead of August 14

Islamabad International Airport will temporarily suspend all flight operations from August 6 to 9 and again from August 11 to 14. This suspension is part of preparations for Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notice to all airlines regarding this change. Flights will not be allowed to land or take off during certain hours. Passengers are advised to check with airlines before traveling.

According to the CAA, daily flight suspensions will occur from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. These suspensions are meant to accommodate rehearsals for aerial displays and other ceremonial events. Authorities say the temporary closure is necessary for safety and coordination. The same routine will apply throughout the mentioned dates. No commercial flight activity will be permitted during these periods.

Additionally, from August 11 to 13, flight operations will also be halted from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. These nighttime suspensions are part of extended rehearsals that require clear airspace. Airlines have been instructed not to schedule flights during these restricted hours. Any flights already scheduled may face delays or rescheduling. Travelers should stay updated through official airline channels.

The CAA has assured that flight operations outside the restricted hours will continue as normal. Airlines and airport staff have been asked to adjust their schedules accordingly. This is a routine measure taken every year ahead of national events. The goal is to ensure smooth rehearsals without compromising air traffic safety. Authorities appreciate the public’s cooperation during this period.

Independence Day celebrations often involve military fly-pasts and security drills that require controlled airspace. These activities are key parts of the national celebration. Therefore, short-term inconvenience is expected in the interest of national pride and security. The CAA urges passengers to plan their travel accordingly. Updated information will be shared on official platforms as needed.